Cheaper Streaming Alternatives

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - If you are a college student-- listen up!
Amazon Prime has a student rate and it comes with access to Prime Video. The student version has a 6 month long free trial. After that it’s $6.49 a month for 2 day deliveries and prime video.
Spotify Student gets you access to Free HULU and Showtime. There’s a 3 month free trial and then it’s $4.99 a month.
Not a student? How about Crackle TV by Sony it’s a completly free streaming service that has hundreds of popular movies and classic TV shows.
Vudu is another free streaming service with access to over 150,000 movies and TV shows.
Tubi is also free. It's similar to Crackle.
And get ready for one more streaming option! On July 15th 2020-- NBC launches the peacock. There will be a free version with limited content.
