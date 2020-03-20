Chairman, CEO of Altria Company tests positive for coronavirus

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Altria Group Inc. announced that Howard A. Willard III, Altria’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer has contracted the coronavirus (COVID-19).
The company said in a statement Willard is taking a temporary medical leave of absence..
The Company’s Board of Directors determined that William F. Gifford, Jr., the Company’s Vice Chairman and Chief Financial Officer, will assume Mr. Willard’s authority and responsibilities until he returns from his leave of absence.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.