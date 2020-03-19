Ways to explore Virginia without leaving home

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As everyone does their best to practice social distancing to help slow the spread of the coronavirus, Virginia is For Lovers released a list of places you can still explore from indoors!
- Mount Vernon
- Explore the historical site through a virtual tour!
- James Madison’s Montpelier
- Access videos and podcast’s through the YouTube page.
- If you like research, history, archaeology, and collecting at Montpelier can visit the Digital Doorway.
- Colonial Williamsburg
- Check out guides for teachers, quizzes and puzzles for students, interactive timeline, pages for exploring art collections and printable coloring sheets, HERE.
- Virginia Museum of History & Culture
- Enjoy online video content, webinars, student learning resources. and virtual tours, HERE.
- National Museum of the Marine Corps
- Check out a virtual tour and other distance learning resources.
- The Chrysler Museum of Art
- Take a virtual tour to explore the galleries.
- Virginia Zoo
- Check out reality tours, printable activity sheets, a YouTube video series and more, HERE.
- Historic Fincastle
- Take a virtual walking tour of the location in Botetourt County.
- Kids Square Children’s Museum
- Enjoy educational videos on its Facebook page every day.
- Blue Ridge Institute and Museum
- Check out its online exhibits.
- Virginia Museum of Transportation
- Learn more about rail, road, air, and ship transportation through online collections.
- William King Museum of Art
- Join them for a Facebook live every Tuesday and Thursday at 2 p.m.
- Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden
- Enjoy a virtual visit on its Facebook page and ideas about relaxation and mental health.
- ViBe Creative District
- Check out a self-guided mural tour.
- The Barter Theatre
- Stream a special performance of Peter Pan on-demand coming soon, along with enjoying other activities.
- Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center
- Enjoy live streams, video footage, crafts for kids, and behind the scenes peeks on the website.
- Omni Homestead Resort
- Listen to its podcast featuring a deeper look into one of America’s most iconic resorts.
- NBC12
- And of course, make sure you check out our podcast “How We Got Here” to learn more about Virginia’s rich history.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.