Ways to explore Virginia without leaving home
As everyone does their best to practice social distancing to help slow the spread of the coronavirus, Virginia is For Lovers released a list of places you can still explore from indoors! (Source: WVIR)
March 18, 2020 at 8:12 PM EDT - Updated March 18 at 8:15 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As everyone does their best to practice social distancing to help slow the spread of the coronavirus, Virginia is For Lovers released a list of places you can still explore from indoors!

  • Mount Vernon
  • James Madison’s Montpelier
    • Access videos and podcast’s through the YouTube page.
    • If you like research, history, archaeology, and collecting at Montpelier can visit the Digital Doorway.
  • Colonial Williamsburg
    • Check out guides for teachers, quizzes and puzzles for students, interactive timeline, pages for exploring art collections and printable coloring sheets, HERE.
  •  Virginia Museum of History & Culture
    • Enjoy online video content, webinars, student learning resources. and virtual tours, HERE.
  • National Museum of the Marine Corps
  • The Chrysler Museum of Art
  • Virginia Zoo
    • Check out reality tours, printable activity sheets, a YouTube video series and more, HERE.
  • Historic Fincastle
  • Kids Square Children’s Museum
  • Blue Ridge Institute and Museum
  • Virginia Museum of Transportation
  • William King Museum of Art
    • Join them for a Facebook live every Tuesday and Thursday at 2 p.m.
  • Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden
  • ViBe Creative District
  • The Barter Theatre
  • Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center
    • Enjoy live streams, video footage, crafts for kids, and behind the scenes peeks on the website.
  • Omni Homestead Resort
    • Listen to its podcast featuring a deeper look into one of America’s most iconic resorts.
  • NBC12
    • And of course, make sure you check out our podcast “How We Got Here” to learn more about Virginia’s rich history.

