Watch out for stimulus check fraud

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The United States Treasury Department could start issuing relief checks to American families as soon as next month.
Right now - the proposal includes sending two large checks to many Americans and devoting $300 billion toward helping small businesses avoid mass layoffs.
As we wait for word on how this will all work - we have a warning. Scammers are already using the relief money to find new ways to trick you into giving it to them.
If you receive a text, e-mail or even a phone call from someone claiming to be from the government with a check for you. BEWARE.
People are already reporting this. These fake messages will claim to be able to deposit $1,000 or more directly into your bank account and will likely ask for your banking information. Do not, under any circumstance, give away your personal information via text, e-mail, or phone.
“That’s all a scam. None of it’s true. What’s going to happen is, as soon as you open that or give them information, you’re in a world of hurt for months and years to come, because it’s a rip-off and scam," said Barry Moore the President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Central Virginia.
If you see this scam make sure you report it to your State Attorney General’s Office and help alert others by using the Better Business Bureau Scam Tracker.
If you do get a text or e-mail asking for your banking information, do not click any links or respond.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.