Virginia man convicted in fatal park shooting of 9-year-old

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - A 19-year-old has been convicted of involvement in a shooting that left a 9-year-old girl dead and an 11-year-old boy wounded during a Memorial Day weekend cookout in a Virginia park.
The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports a judge found Quinshawn Betts guilty on Wednesday of second-degree murder, malicious wounding and firearm charges in the death of Markiya Dickson and wounding of Jaquez Evans-Moses.
The children were struck while attending an annual community gathering in May 2019.
The newspaper says Betts’ attorney argued he was defending himself and his brother after a gunman opened fire on them first.
Betts could face more than 40 years in prison at an August sentencing.
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)