Virginia ABC store closes after roommate of employee tests positive for coronavirus

Virginia ABC store closes after roommate of employee tests positive for coronavirus
March 19, 2020 at 7:12 PM EDT - Updated March 19 at 7:15 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Virginia ABC store has closed after the roommate of an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The store at 1217 West Broad Street near the corner of West Broad and North Harrison streets will be closed for at least two weeks.

[ FULL COVERAGE: Everything you need to know about the coronavirus ]

The store is going to undergo a deep cleaning and sanitization during the closure.

“For the safety of our employees and customers, we have asked employees at this store to self-quarantine for two weeks. To date, no ABC employees have tested positive for COVID19,” a release said.

Customers will not be able to place online orders for pickup during the closure.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.