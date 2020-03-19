Virginia ABC store closes after roommate of employee tests positive for coronavirus

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Virginia ABC store has closed after the roommate of an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
The store at 1217 West Broad Street near the corner of West Broad and North Harrison streets will be closed for at least two weeks.
The store is going to undergo a deep cleaning and sanitization during the closure.
“For the safety of our employees and customers, we have asked employees at this store to self-quarantine for two weeks. To date, no ABC employees have tested positive for COVID19,” a release said.
Customers will not be able to place online orders for pickup during the closure.
