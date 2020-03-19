Video captures suspected shooter in Richmond homicide

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are seeking to identify the suspected shooter behind a homicide in Richmond.
Police were called on March 18 to the 1900 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike near Cool Lane in the city’s east end at approximately 1:11 a.m. for reports of a shooting.
Arriving officers located Javon A. Tuck, 34, of Henrico suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:36 a.m., police said.
Police said the video shows the suspect walk up to the vehicle and shoot Tuck. Tuck’s vehicle then crashed into a building.
The suspect was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and light-colored trousers before running towards the area of Whitcomb Court.
“Detectives are making progress in this case and believe someone knows who shot Tuck and why,” said Major Crimes Captain James Laino. “We released this video to prompt those individuals to come forward and provide information to detectives.”
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call RPD Detective J. Fultz at (804) 646-3929 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
