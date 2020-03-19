VCU Health announces changes to non-urgent, elective appointments

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - VCU Health is canceling most elective surgeries and procedures effective immediately.
Non-urgent in-person clinic appointments will not be scheduled until after June 1, and most face-to-face appointments are being moved to a virtual visit by phone or video.
“We are taking this step to protect our patients and slow the spread of COVID-19 by reducing the number of in-person exchanges. The decision also allows us to increase our ability to care for those with emergency medical needs in times of COVID-19,” VCU Health said.
Appointments that are considered critical and time-sensitive by care providers will be kept.
The changes apply to all dental, occupational therapy, physical therapy and speech therapy services at all VCU Health and Children’s Hospital of Richmond locations.
For questions, call (804) 828-7929 or (804) 828-2467 for pediatric visits.
