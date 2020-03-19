VCU cancels Spring commencement, online classes to continue

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) has announced the following changes in their continued response to the coronavirus pandemic:
REMOTE CLASSES FOR THE REMAINDER OF THE SEMESTER
Classes will be taught remotely for the remainder of the Spring 2020 semester. The library is in the process of digitizing resources such as text books and required readings so students will have online access to class materials.
COMMENCEMENT
VCU will not hold May commencement exercises as planned. The CDC and other public health officials agree that large events should be suspended at least eight weeks for the health and welfare of attendees. VCU will make sure May graduates, as well as the many individuals who supported our graduates through the years, are recognized in a special way. More information is forthcoming.
All 2020 graduates will be honored at the university commencement ceremony on Saturday, December 12, 2020.
HOUSING
With the decision to continue remote classes for the rest of the semester, on-campus student housing will now be restricted to international students who can no longer travel home and cannot make alternative arrangements, and students who would be otherwise homeless if they are unable to remain in on-campus housing.
REFUNDS
The university will be issuing refunds/credits for housing and dining. Information regarding refunds/credits to student accounts will be communicated to students by April 9. Given the circumstances, the payment plan due date originally scheduled for April 9 will be postponed to May 4, and the May 2 due date will be postponed to May 26.
TELEWORKING
Teleworking is mandatory for all non-designated university employees March 23 through April 30. Supervisors are required to be flexible and creative in developing a telework plan for their staff members. If there is no telework for the employee to accomplish after considering regular job duties, special projects for their department, functions for another university department, and professional development, then the employee must take leave.
To read VCU President Michael Rao’s full message to the VCU community, click here.
