UVA men’s basketball ranked 16th in final AP Poll

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia men’s basketball team is ranked 16th in the final Associated Press Top 25 Poll of the season, which was released on Wednesday.
UVA went 23-7 overall, and and 15-5 in the ACC.
The Cavaliers started the year ranked #11, and moved all the way up to #5, before falling out of the polls after losing four out of five games in January.
They worked their way back in to the polls on the strength of an eight-game winning streak to close out the regular season.
The Wahoos have finished the season ranked in the Top 25 in seven-consecutive years.
Prior to Tony Bennett taking over as head coach, the previous program best was three years in a row (1981, ’82, ’83).
Florida State (#4), Duke (#11), and Louisville (#14) were also ranked in this year’s final poll.
