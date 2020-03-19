UVA employee in Arlington tests positive for COVID-19

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A second employee with the University of Virginia has tested positive for COVID-19.
UVA made the announcement in a tweet sent out a little after 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 18.
“Last night, we learned a second member of the University community—an employee at the UVA Biocomplexity Institute in Arlington, has tested positive for COVID-19. The patient is recovering at home and remediation efforts are currently underway.”
The university confirmed two days ago that a woman who works at the UVA Women’s Center had also tested positive for the coronavirus. That employee is said to be receiving care and is in quarantine.
The Virginia Department of Health announced Wednesday that there are a total of 77 confirmed cased of COVID-19 in the commonwealth.
