UVA changing undergraduate grading system to pass/fail because of online classes

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Classes are back in session at the University of Virginia, but the lecture halls remain empty. Students returned from spring break to their first day of “distance learning,” participating in online classes due to the COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic. While professors and students alike acknowledge it will take some getting used to, both groups are breathing easier due to a change in the university’s grading system.
For students, preparing to take classes online has been an additional source of anxiety in an already stressful period.
“There are some students who don’t have good internet access. Some of them may not have laptop," UVA Student Council President and fourth-year Ellie Brasacchio said. "Some of us didn’t have time to go back to school and get the books that we needed to do our assignments.”
In a move that should ease some of that tension, UVA announced on Wednesday that it will be changing its grading scale for undergraduate students to a credit or no-credit system. Students will either pass, and receive credit, or fail. Either way, the semester will not impact their GPA.
“Trying to first of all level the playing field," UVA History Professor John Edwin Mason said. "Second of all, relieving some of the anxiety and psychological pressure that’s on students I think it is absolutely the right thing to do.”
Students can still opt to receive a letter grade, if they want to. Mason says that he will take the semester’s tumultuous events into account, and other professors he’s spoken to feel the same way.
“We’re going to take the circumstances, fully into account if we assign letter grades to students who want a letter grade," Mason explained. “And I think that the word generosity would probably come into it.”
Graduate schools, like the UVA School of Law, are not bound by this decision, and are still trying to find their own solution. At the law school, students are divided on whether or not they want a similar pass/fail system, or if they want to be evaluated on their normal grading curve.
“I voted for pass fail because, you know, a lot of people are going to be affected by this, or are already affected by it," UVA Law Student Valera Bamgbala said. "But what I didn’t think about is how that might affect our employment outcomes, and how that’s gonna affect people particularly below curve that we’re hoping to improve.”
Undergraduates seeking to receive a standard letter grade have until the last day of the spring semester, April 28, to make that decision.
