UVA Center for Politics: COVID-19 may impact Nov. election in unprecedented ways

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -An expert at the University of Virginia Center for Politics says the coronavirus may impact the presidential election in ways this country has never seen before.
J. Miles Coleman says each party will have to contend with a changing landscape because of the pandemic.
“A lot of people have talked about kind of moving to a system where everything is vote by mail,” Coleman said.
That would come with its own set of challenges: “Elections are administered by the states. We could see all types of stipulations on who gets a ballot, how you can request them,” he said.
The coronavirus might take away one of President Donald Trump’s biggest selling points for his reelection effort: “One of the things that’s really keeping him in the game is the economy is so good. Well, we’ve seen the stock market lately, and that might not still be the case,” Coleman said.
It is not all bad news for the president: “The price of gas has been under $2 for the first time in a while, so there are signs like that,” Coleman said.
As for the Democratic primary, Coleman said there is little to no path for Senator Bernie Sanders because there is no way he could surpass former Vice President Joe Biden to secure the Democratic nomination.
