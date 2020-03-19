Three men, one woman arrested in Hopewell after altercation

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Three men and one woman have been arrested in Hopewell after an altercation, police say.
On March 18 at approximately 2:30 p.m., detectives with the Hopewell Police Department Street Crimes Unit (S.C.U.) were at a Wawa located at 907 Colonial Corner when a physical altercation in the parking lot occurred.
Detectives saw Shamone Parham, 20, of Dinwiddie, retrieving an AK-47style rifle from a vehicle and approach others fighting in a crowd near the gas pumps.
Detective Lieutenant Michael Langford said detectives acted quickly and arrested Parham.
Hopewell police say Parham was arrested and charged with brandishing a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Demetrius Leshawn Russell, 25, of Hopewell, was arrested for Disorderly Conduct and two outstanding warrants for Failure to Appear in Court in Hopewell and Chesterfield County and Julia E. Phillips, age 35 of Hopewell and Mr. Darius Miles Jr., age 20 of Hopewell were arrested and charged with Disorderly Conduct.
Anyone with information on this or any other crime should contact Hopewell/Prince George Crimesolvers hotline at 804-541-2202.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.