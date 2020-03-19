Spring Officially Begins Thursday Evening!

According to space.com we can thank the year 2000. It takes around 365.25 days for Earth to complete one rotation around the sun, but can vary from year to year. Leap years must be evenly divisible by four, but if the year is also evenly divisible by 100, it is not a leap year. If the year is also divisible by 400, it is a leap year. 2000 had 366 days. The addition of that extra day meant that spring was inevitably going to occur earlier.