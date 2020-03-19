Spiders receive votes in final AP Top 25 to cap off unfinished season

If there is a silver lining, it’s that the Spiders are currently expected to have all 14 players on their roster back for next season. That includes all five starts, such as Gilyard, who was A-10 Defensive Player of the Year to go along with an all-conference First Team honor, and Grant Golden and Blake Francis, who earned spots on the All A-10 Second Team. Nick Sherod and Nathan Cayo also are set to return for hopeful big senior years. The group should be among the favorites to win the conference in 2020-2021.