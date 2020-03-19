Sheriff’s deputy charged with sexually assaulting inmate

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) - A Fairfax County sheriff’s deputy with a history of involvement in fatal incidents has been charged with sexually assaulting an inmate in his custody.
Fairfax City Police say 45-year-old Patrick D. McPartlin of Warrenton was arrested Tuesday and charged with object sexual penetration.
Police say McPartlin was taking a female inmate from the Fairfax County jail to the Loudoun County jail when the assault occurred in the county-owned vehicle issued to McPartlin.
Online court records do not list an attorney for McPartlin. McPartlin was involved in two fatal incidents in 2015 and 2016.
