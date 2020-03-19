Richmond police arrest rape suspect

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police have arrested a rape suspect in connection to an incident that happened in 2019.
Richmond police and the U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Victor M. Manuel, 32, of Chesterfield, on Wednesday in connection to the rape of an adult female 4000 block of Forest Hill Avenue on Aug. 4, 2019.
Detectives thank the public for their assistance in the case.
Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Baynes at (804) 646-3617 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
