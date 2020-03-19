Read to Them, Children’s Museum of Richmond supplying books to elementary students

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Read to Them and Children’s Museum of Richmond will be supplying books to elementary school students due to schools being closed from the coronavirus pandemic.
Richmond-based Read to Them and The Children’s Museum of Richmond, with its Book Bank program, have teamed up to work with Richmond City Public Schools to provide over 1,000 books to elementary school students impacted by current school closures.
“These are anxious times. With schools closing and communities taking action to address health concerns, we want to assist in encouraging families to continue making reading at home a priority,” Read to Them Executive Director Christa Donohue, said. “Access to engaging, age-appropriate books is vital to providing educational support while schools are closed. And reading can be an enjoyable family activity while we are social distancing.”
The Book Bank will provide the books and Read to Them will distribute them through current food distribution sites.
Read to Them is a Richmond based non-profit promoting family literacy, with literacy programs that have reached over 2 million families in over 3000 schools in all 50 states. A continually growing body of research demonstrates that children who are read to at home become better readers, are more confident in school and academic success follows. Literacy skills provide the basis for a lifetime of learning and productivity.
For more information, visit Read To Them’s website.
