Philip Morris USA suspends operations after second employee tests positive for COVID-19 in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Philip Morris USA is temporarily suspending operations at its manufacturing center in Richmond after a second employee tested positive for coronavirus.
The company is suspending operations for the next two weeks after learning Wednesday night that a second employee tested positive for the virus.
“We are committed to protecting the safety and well-being of our employees, contractors, their families and the communities where we operate,” said Billy Gifford, Altria’s Vice Chairman and Chief Financial Officer. “We take the threat of COVID-19 seriously and have been actively implementing plans to minimize business disruptions and their potential impact to our employees, consumers and customers.”
During the suspension, Philip Morris and Middleton will continue to pay employees their regular base wages.
“PM USA and Middleton will evaluate providing additional pay continuation beyond that timeframe as needed,” a release said.
