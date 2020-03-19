News to Know for March 19: Gov. Northam issues 10-patron limit; Four Richmond residents test positive; Extended school closures; Additional meal sites for students; Spring weather for two days

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a quick look at our top headlines to help get you out the door.
After a few showers Thursday morning, it’s two days of late spring warmth.
Mostly cloudy with a few showers early otherwise a drier, partly sunny afternoon and very warm.
Coronavirus has dominated headlines across the United States, and the status within our country and commonwealth is changing rapidly. To make it easier to stay up to date, NBC12 put everything you need to know in one place.
Governor Ralph Northam and the Health Commissioner have issued a public health emergency in order to give law enforcement the ability to enforce the 10-patron limit in Virginia amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
Northam’s administration says it has expanded the state’s unemployment insurance program in order to help workers impacted by the pandemic.
In a Wednesday press conference, Governor Northam said there are now 77 cases of coronavirus statewide, with a risk of community spread from coronavirus case in Chesterfield County and one from the peninsula.
Health officials are monitoring those contact investigations, but have no information on where the patients caught the virus.
Four men who live in the city of Richmond have tested positive for COVID-19 after traveling out-of-state earlier this month.
All four men have self-quarantined and were never hospitalized.
Mayor Levar Stoney and Dr. Danny Avula with the Richmond and Henrico Department of Health announced those first cases in the city at a news conference Wednesday morning.
Stoney said the city will be enforcing the public health emergency order put in place Tuesday night by Governor Ralph Northam.
While restaurants are closed, many are turning to curbside pickup to keep serving the public and money flowing in.
Mayor Levar Stoney is working with city restaurants to use curbside services during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Customers can place orders in advance, then pick them up outdoors from their car.
The Central Business District and various neighborhood commercial districts will assist with traffic flow.
Normal parking regulations will not be strict during this period.
Schools around Central Virginia are beginning to extend closures amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Richmond City Public Schools is extending its closure into April amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Chesterfield County Public Schools will remain closed until at least April 13 as the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread.
Hanover County Public Schools will be closed through at least April 12. The closure includes all extracurricular events and use of our buildings by any group.
Goochland County Schools will be closed through April 12 due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Henrico Public Schools said the division hopes to open its doors again starting on April 14.
Starting Thursday, GRTC will suspend all on-board fare collection. This affects all Pulse, local, and express commuter bus routes and all CARE services, except CARE On-Demand.
Bus passengers are instructed to enter and exit through the rear doors only and sit behind the accessibility-reserved seating area. Front-door access will be permitted only for passengers needing the boarding ramp or operator assistance to access the bus. ADA accessible seating space near the front of the bus is reserved for individuals in mobility devices, individuals in need of special assistance, and families with children in strollers.
The company also added an additional Pulse bus to service to allow riders to spread out on more buses.
Meanwhile, GRTC has doubled the frequency of cleanings on all vehicles.
GRTC and RideFinders offices are closed to the public, and all GRTC public meetings are canceled.
Universities around Central Virginia are beginning to postpone commencement for this spring.
The University of Richmond is postponing the Class of 2020 Commencement until a later date this year due to coronavirus.
With the Centers for Disease Control recommends no gatherings of 50 people or more for the next eight weeks, university officials have decided to postpone commencement.
Virginia Commonwealth University will no longer be holding commencement in May.
The university says all 2020 graduates will be honored at the university commencement ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020.
University of Virginia and James Madison University announced classes will remain online throughout the rest of the semester.
UVA says students shouldn’t go back to their dorms to get their things until officials provide additional guidance.
JMU students need to move out by March 29 or apply to stay.
Virginia Tech says at this point, the commencement in May will go on as scheduled.
With schools closed for at least the next few weeks, some local groups want to make sure young people still have food on their plates.
Henrico and Hanover Counties have added additional free meal sites for students.
Click on the following schools to view information:
Someone may be in danger of throwing away $50,000.
On September 30, a Cash 5 ticket matched all five numbers. However, no one has come forward with that winning ticket to claim the prize.
The winning numbers for that drawing were 4-5-10-15-28.
The ticket was bought in Moseley at the 360 Express Mart, which is located at 16717 Hull Street Road.
We cannot stop natural disasters, but we can arm ourselves with knowledge: So many lives wouldn’t have to be lost if there was enough disaster preparedness - Petra Nemcova
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.