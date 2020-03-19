More than 90 immediate hire positions available in Richmond-area

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Workforce Solutions says industries, companies and organizations in various fields have positions open in the Richmond area that they are looking to fill immediately.
The hiring company says there are more than 90 positions in the fields of healthcare, food manufacturing and distribution, logistics, energy, infrastructure and other essential services during the coronavirus outbreak.
“This is an unprecedented time and few details exist on the duration or severity of this pandemic. We understand that many workers, especially in the service sector, are or will be displaced, furloughed or laid off. There are companies and organizations in desperate need of additional staff both to meet current demand and/or prepare for contingencies where their current workforce becomes ill or incapacitated,” Workforce Solutions said.
For more details and to apply, click here.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.