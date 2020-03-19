Lt. Gov. Fairfax sends letter to Northam urging for more restrictions amid COVID-19 outbreak

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia’s lieutenant governor says the state needs bolder leadership during this crisis.
Justin Fairfax penned a letter to Governor Ralph Northam, Wednesday, urging him to put more restrictions in place over the COVID-19 response.
Fairfax says all public gatherings should be banned, bars and restaurants should close except for takeout and close all schools and universities through the end of the current academic year.
“I think we have to act more boldly, more swiftly, more decisive and also want to join our neighboring jurisdictions like Maryland,” Fairfax said.
Fairfax also wants all state and local tax payments suspended for 120 days and call a special session of the General Assembly.
He is also asking Northam to increase the maximum unemployment payments to displaced workers from $378 to $800 per week.
