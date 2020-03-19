LIVE at 11: Gov. Northam to hold daily briefing on coronavirus in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT/AP) - Governor Ralph Northam will continue to update the commonwealth on the coronavirus outbreak daily at 11 a.m.
According to the Virginia State Epidemiologist, there are now 77 confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Virginia. State Health Commissioner Dr. Norman Oliver said at a press conference Wednesday that he expects that number to continue to grow.
The number of cases in each region is:
- 14 in Central Virginia
- 19 in eastern Va
- 39 in Northern Va
- 5 in Northwest Va
There are no cases in the southwest region of Virginia.
There are currently three outbreaks in the state of Virginia. An outbreak means that two or more cases of an outbreak can be traced to a common exposure. One of those outbreaks is in Richmond
There are 65 tests that are currently being run in the state labs.
On Tuesday, Northam ordered restaurants, gyms and theaters to serve no more than 10 customers at a time in response to the coronavirus and urged Virginians to comply with new federal guidelines.
