Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

AP-VA-VIRUS OUTBREAK-VIRGINIA
Coronavirus cases rise in Virginia as daily life is reshaped
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — State officials say Virginia's confirmed cases of the new coronavirus has risen above 75, including “outbreaks” in two localities. State Health Commissioner Dr. Norman Oliver said at a press conference Wednesday that he expects that number to continue to grow. Oliver said two outbreaks are in Richmond and one is in James City County. Health officials define as two or more cases that can be traced to a common exposure. Gov. Ralph Northam did not announce any new restrictions on daily life Wednesday as the state works to combat the global pandemic.
BC-VA-BEARS WAKING
Officials urge caution as bears begin to wake from slumber
LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — The state of Virginia has been alerting residents to the fact that bears are beginning to wake up from their winter slumber and will soon be in search of food. That means they could likely be in people's backyards. The News & Advance in Lynchburg reports that black bears are most active in Virginia from the beginning of April until the beginning of November. Dan Lovelace, a wildlife biologist with the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries, said recently that there are 17,000 bears across the state. He said that if you’re anywhere in Virginia, “you can say you’re pretty much in bear country.”
DEPUTY-SEX ASSAULT
Sheriff's deputy charged with sexually assaulting inmate
FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — A Fairfax County sheriff's deputy with a history of involvement in fatal incidents has been charged with sexually assaulting an inmate in his custody. Fairfax City Police say 45-year-old Patrick D. McPartlin of Warrenton was arrested Tuesday and charged with object sexual penetration. Police say McPartlin was taking a female inmate from the Fairfax County jail to the Loudoun County jail when the assault occurred in the county-owned vehicle issued to McPartlin. Online court records do not list an attorney for McPartlin. McPartlin was involved in two fatal incidents in 2015 and 2016.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-VIRGINIA
Northam orders 10-customer limit at restaurants, gyms
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has ordered restaurants, gyms and theaters to serve no more than 10 customers at a time in response to the coronavirus. Northam also urged Virginians on Tuesday to comply with new federal guidelines not to gather in groups of more than 10 and for people older than 65 to self-quarantine. The state also announced that there are now 67 Virginians who have tested positive for the virus, including the first known instance at a long-term care facility.
ROANOKE POLICE CHIEF
Roanoke police department selects new chief
SALEM, Va. (AP) — Roanoke officials have selected a new police chief to lead the city's officers, ending a months-long national search for the position. The newly appointed chief, Sam Roman, had served as a Roanoke officer for 25 years and rose up the ranks to become deputy chief of the city's police department. The Roanoke Times reports Roman left the department three years ago to serve as Lexington's police chief. The community was able to participate in the process of finding a new chief through surveys and interview panels. Roman's new role is set to take effect on March 31.
AP-VA-TRIPLE SLAYING
Competency hearing rescheduled for triple-slaying suspect
DANVILLE, Va. (AP) — Authorities in Virginia have rescheduled a competency hearing for a man who police say killed the wife, son and mother-in-law of a minor league baseball pitcher. The Danville Register & Bee reports that Mathew Bernard was set to have his competency review and determination hearing on Wednesday. It would have helped authorities decide whether he understands the first-degree murder charges against him. The hearing was rescheduled for May so that Bernard could seek further review of treatment. Authorities say Bernard killed his sister, Emily Marie Bivens, and her 1-year-old son Cullen Bivens, and his mother, Joan Bernard, in late August. Emily Bivens was married to Blake Bivens, a pitcher for the Montgomery Biscuits, an affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays.
VIRUS-OUTBREAK-CONGRESS-VOTING
Amid virus, Congress' leaders resist call for remote voting
WASHINGTON (AP) — Some lawmakers want Congress to allow remote voting in the House and the Senate as the coronavirus spreads around the country. But congressional leaders are resisting the idea. The dispute pits the scourge of the infection against two centuries of tradition. It underscores Washington's struggle to adapt to recommendations about how to handle the pandemic. Advocates of the voting change cite the health perils of traveling to the U.S. Capitol — especially by air — when health experts want people to avoid crowds. Congresswoman Katie Porter says “we cannot stand on tradition” if it puts lives at risk. But House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell oppose the change.
AP-VA-VIRGINIA CANDIDATE FRAUD
Another ex-campaign staffer for Scott Taylor is charged
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Authorities in Virginia have charged a second former congressional campaign staffer with election fraud in a case that clouded the race for Virginia's 2nd District in 2018. A special prosecutor overseeing the case in Virginia Beach confirmed Tuesday that Roberta Marciano faces two counts of election fraud. Marciano worked on the re-election campaign for freshman Republican Scott Taylor in the district along Virginia's coast. Taylor campaign staffers were accused of trying to place a third-party "spoiler candidate" on the November 2018 ballot. The strategy involved gathering signatures and was widely viewed as an effort to draw votes away from Democrat Elaine Luria. She ultimately won the seat.