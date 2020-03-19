Keep kids busy with easy, homemade playdough

By Olivia Ugino | March 19, 2020 at 3:21 PM EDT - Updated March 19 at 3:21 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - We’re on your side with another idea to keep your kids occupied. You’re only going to need four ingredients to make this homemade playdough!

In one bowl, mix together 1 cup flour and 1/4 cup of salt. In a separate bowl mix together about half a cup of water and some food coloring.

Mix the two bowls together; add some flour if it’s sticky. Then finally add one 1 teaspoon vegetable oil.

Put it in a container and it will last for a few weeks.

