Joint Base Langley-Eustis says medical provider tested positive for COVID-19

FORT EUSTIS, Va. (WWBT) - Joint Base Langley-Eustis says a medical provider assigned to McDonald Army Health Center has tested positive for coronavirus after they recently returned from a trip out of the country.
“To limit exposure to others, the individual followed all precautions, self-isolated and sought out medical attention. Public health officials have completed the contact tracing process and notified those who may have come into contact with the positive individual,” Joint Base Langley-Eustis said in a release.
Leadership is working with the Virginia Department of Health to coordinate prevention and response efforts in the area.
“My leadership team and I are committed to the continued safety of our entire community and are actively engaged and monitoring COVID-19,” said Col. Clint Ross, installation commander. “We will continue coordinating with military and civilian health care agencies to mitigate the effects of this virus. It is important we all work together to flatten the curve.”
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.