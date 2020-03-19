Huntsville doctor advises pregnant women avoid going grocery shopping

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The coronavirus outbreak is postponing many things. But it can't postpone having a baby, right?
Dr. Reidy with Women4Women OBGYN and Dr. Dunham with Huntsville Hospital both say pregnant woman have a higher chance of getting the virus since they have weakened immune systems.
This is why they are encouraging expectant mothers to stay home as much as possible.
Dr. Dunham also says she highly advises pregnant moms avoid going to the grocery store. Dr. Dunham says there’s not a lot of information out there about pregnant women who have the virus.
Which is why she says it’s so crucial to take extra precautions.
Dunham says if a mother does have symptoms after she delivers, she should breastfeed with a mask.
And immediately after feeding she should separate from the baby. Perhaps most importantly, save any “welcome home baby” parties until after this pandemic has passed.
“A lot of people want to have all the family members around and all in the room when they come home. And I usually discourage that. One you may have family members that may not tell you that their ill, and you go to be careful with that,” Dunham said.
And also make sure to plan ahead before delivery day. Huntsville Hospital announced this week they are only letting one visitor in the room. And no one under 16.
