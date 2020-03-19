Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Redskins are signing safety Sean Davis as part of their makeover under new coach Ron Rivera. Agent Drew Rosenhaus told The Associated Press that Davis is signing a one-year deal that can be worth up to $5 million. Davis is a Washington native who played at Maryland before the Pittsburgh Steelers drafted him in the second round in 2016. The Redskins also agreed to terms with linebackers Thomas Davis and Kevin Pierre-Louis and re-signed Jon Bostic. They augmented their defensive additions by agreeing to sign guard Wes Schweitzer for help on the offensive line.