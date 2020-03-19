Harrisonburg COVID-19 patient recovering, officials still investigating source

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Following questions from many community members asking for more information on the one COVID-19 novel coronavirus case that has been confirmed in the Shenandoah Valley, the Central Shenandoah Health District says they have not identified where the Harrisonburg patient likely contracted the virus.
According to Dr. Laura Kornegay, the Central Shenandoah Health District Director, the Harrisonburg patient who tested positive is now recovering at home.
The patient, a person in their 60s, developed upper respiratory symptoms that progressed over a few days to pneumonia with high fever before they were hospitalized and tested for the coronavirus.
The case was announced to the public just after 5 p.m. on March 12, while Virginia had identified just 17 positive cases across the state. Now, on March 18, there has been 77 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Virginia, but still just the one case in the Shenandoah Valley.
Kornegay says health department officials investigated all of the person's contacts and recommended that they quarantine out of caution and to avoid any potential further spread.
At this point, however, they have not identified a travel-related source or any obvious contact with someone else that tested positive for COVID-19 to identify where the patient contracted the virus.
Kornegay could not provide an exact number of coronavirus tests that have been performed in the Central Shenandoah Health District, but Augusta Health and Sentara RMH each have testing capacity for people who meet the criteria of exhibiting symptoms and having either traveled to an affected area or been in contact with someone with a confirmed case of COVID-19.
Due to a limited supply of tests, they cannot test patients who don’t meet those criteria for the virus.
