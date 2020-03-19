Greater Richmond Continuum Care provides 64 people with emergency shelters, support services

“We will continue to work to address the urgent needs faced by people experiencing homelessness during the COVID-19 pandemic, as people experiencing homelessness are at greater risk. The Greater Richmond Continuum of Care will shift its focus to connect people to stable housing and services such as employment, education, and healthcare. We know that housing is the strongest form of healthcare, and safe shelter is a great place to start,” Kelly King Horne, Executive Director of Homeward.