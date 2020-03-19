Greater Richmond Continuum Care provides 64 people with emergency shelters, support services

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Greater Richmond Continuum of Care (GRCoC) provides 64 unsheltered people to emergency shelters, emergency shelter alternatives, transitions to healthcare, and supportive services.
The GRCoC has offered two weeks of emergency shelter alternative housing in order to facilitate the rapid placement of people at risk in safe accommodations.
During this time, the GRCoC outreach staff, including city partners, will monitor the situation and extend the period if the health and safety of those individuals require it.
Based on best practices currently used around the state and country in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the effort was not limited to housing.
Affected residents have entered a support system that consists of safe, indoor accommodations, meal delivery, and ongoing support from outreach workers.
The effort will now focus on connecting those same individuals to permanent housing units and services like employment opportunities and healthcare.
During this period, the City of Richmond will continue to partner with the GRCoC to coordinate emergency shelter and ensure the provision of other essential services for the homeless.
“We will continue to work to address the urgent needs faced by people experiencing homelessness during the COVID-19 pandemic, as people experiencing homelessness are at greater risk. The Greater Richmond Continuum of Care will shift its focus to connect people to stable housing and services such as employment, education, and healthcare. We know that housing is the strongest form of healthcare, and safe shelter is a great place to start,” Kelly King Horne, Executive Director of Homeward.
Most of the individuals who were afforded emergency shelter spaces or emergency shelter alternatives were affiliated with the encampment outside the Giles Center known as Camp Cathy.
March 19 will be the last day that GRCoC Coordinated Outreach Team will conduct activities on site.
People experiencing homelessness are encouraged to connect with a member of the Outreach Team or to call the Homeless Crisis Line at 804-972-0813.
