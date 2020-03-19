Goochland Drive-in Theater opening with permission from Gov. Northam

GOOCHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - The Goochland Drive-in Theater says it will be opening with modifications after getting permission from Gov. Ralph Northam.
The drive-in says that it has gotten permission from the governor, the health department and the Goochlands Commonwealth Attorney to go ahead with the opening.
There will be modifications to ensure social distancing and isolation the drive-in said.
Those modifications include:
- The snack bar will be closed, but it OK for guests to bring their own food and drink. Alcohol is not allowed.
- The drive-in will be limited to 50 percent capacity to ensure social distancing.
- You can enjoy the show from the vehicle. It is OK to raise the hatch up until the roofline.
- Restrooms will be limited to three people at a time, and they will be cleaned each time.
- The playground and play areas are closed.
- A distance of at least 6 feet must be maintained.
- Payment at the booth will be via VISA, Master Card or exact change only.
“We have always done our best to be good stewards of the community and that will never change. Please know we have put much thought into this -- and have sought guidance and approval from the experts in both health and government,” the drive-in posted on Facebook.
The drive-in opens on Friday, April 3.
