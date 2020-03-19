Forecast: Big warmup Thursday and Friday, then a cool weekend.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After a few showers Thursday morning, it’s two days of late spring warmth.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers early otherwise a drier, partly sunny afternoon and very warm. High: 78 (AM Rain Chance: 30%)
FRIDAY: 1st Full Day of Spring! Partly sunny, much warmer and breezy with a few evening or nighttime showers. SW wind 10-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph possible. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid 80s! Record: 85° set back in 1948. (PM Rain Chance 30%)
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and sharply cooler with a few early morning showers. Lows in the low 50s, high around 60. (AM Rain Chance: 30%)
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low 50s.
MONDAY: Cloudy and cool with rain likely. Lows near 40, highs near 50. (Rain Chance: 60%)
TUESDAY: Cloudy with a few scattered showers early in the day Lows near 40, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of a few light scattered showers. Lows in the low 40s, highs near 60. (Rain Chance: 40%)
THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Highs low 60s
