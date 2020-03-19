Coronavirus diagnosed at another Virginia nursing home

By Sarah Rankin | March 19, 2020 at 12:34 PM EDT - Updated March 19 at 12:34 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Virginia health officials are confirming at least the second case of a person infected with the new coronavirus in an assisted living facility, this one in the Washington suburbs.

The Fairfax County Health Department reported Thursday morning that a resident of The Kensington Falls Church tested positive.

A statement says the man has been in isolation since he developed symptoms of respiratory illness Saturday.

It says other residents have tested negative.

Cases of coronavirus in nursing home-type facilities are of particular concern because elderly people are particularly vulnerable.

About half of the approximately 150 deaths in the U.S. have been in Washington state, where dozens in a suburban Seattle nursing home have died.

