Citizen Burger closes, gives food staples to employees

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some food service workers in Charlottesville are getting a helping hand with groceries.
Andy McClure, the owner of Citizen Burger on the downtown mall, and several other local restaurants opened the doors of his refrigerator to his employees. His restaurant has bee forced to close because of the coronavirus outbreak, but he is making sure no food left there goes to waste.
On Wednesday, March 18, anyone who had worked for the company in the last 90 days was welcome to come in and grab stables like vegetables, bread, and dairy products.
McClure says this is how he brings some happiness to people in these uncertain times.
“Everybody's trying to stick together and everybody's trying to help each other out and hopefully if you can, you know, pay it forward in any way that you possibly can,” McClure said, “maybe that'll trickle down to somebody else, and maybe they can have a smile on their face for five minutes.”
McClure says he hopes to get more guidance soon on when restrictions around the coronavirus might loosen and allow him to rehire people who have been laid off.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.