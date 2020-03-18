Winning lottery ticket worth $50,000 expires March 30

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Someone may be in danger of throwing away $50,000.
On September 30, a Cash 5 ticket matched all five numbers. However, no one has come forward with that winning ticket to claim the prize.
The winning numbers for that drawing were 4-5-10-15-28.
The ticket was bought in Moseley at the 360 Express Mart, which is located at 16717 Hull Street Road.
By law, winning tickets in Virginia expire 180 days after the drawing. That means the ticket will become worthless at 5:00 p.m. (close of business) on Monday, March 30.
Unclaimed prizes, by law, go to Virginia’s Literary Fund, which provides low-interest loans to localities for public school construction, renovations and technology upgrades.
Whoever has the winning ticket should contact the Virginia Lottery immediately or present the winning ticket at a Virginia Lottery customer service center or prize zone.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.