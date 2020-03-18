Virginia Horse Test Positive for Equine Herpesvirus-1

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The State Veterinarian’s Office of the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services confirms one horse has tested positive for Equine Herpesvirus-1 or EHV-1.
This virus causes Equine Herpes Myeloencephalopathy.
The infected horse was at a boarding stable in Amelia County.
The horse is receiving medical care, and the boarding stable has been placed under quarantine.
No additional Virginia horses have been exposed.
Experts say there is no cause for alarm concerning the general horse population in Virginia. EHV-1 is a virus that is present in the environment and found in most horses all over the world. Horses typically are exposed to the virus at a young age with no serious side effects. A large percent of horses carry the virus with no clinical signs for the remainder of their lives.
Horse owners with concerns should contact their veterinarian.
