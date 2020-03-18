RPD identifies man found shot to death inside vehicle

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating after a man was found shot to death inside a vehicle.
Police were called to the 1900 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike for the report of a shooting around 1:11 a.m. on Wednesday.
The victim, identified as Javon A. Tuck, 34, of Henrico, was found in the driver’s seat of his vehicle.
Officers said he was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead a short time later.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at Detective J. Fultz at (804) 646-3929 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
