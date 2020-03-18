Richmond Public Library expands online resources in response to coronavirus

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Public Library (RPL) will be expanding its online resources to promote social distancing amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
Checkout limits on a number of the library’s reservation systems for audiobooks, movies, comics and music have been lifted to encourage online borrowing.
Users can check back often as additional services will be added to the online library in the coming weeks.
“It is very important that Richmond Public Library does everything we can to make sure people have access to our education and entertainment resources,” says Library Director Scott Firestine. “We’re working to expand their availability even further.”
As of March 14, meeting and study rooms are closed, events and classes are canceled, and due dates are extended all through April 13.
Patrons can continue to place holds online. Existing holds will be continued. Book donations are currently not accepted, and the April book sale has been postponed.
To stay informed visit Richmond Public Library’s website.
