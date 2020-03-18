Richmond police search for man wanted for attempted murder

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are searching for a man wanted for attempted murder in connection to a shooting on March 14.
Police were called just before midnight on Saturday to the 4900 block of Old Brook Road for the report of a person shot.
At the scene, officers found a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.
Police said they obtained warrants for Franklin I. Gregg, Jr., 29 for attempted murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in connection to the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Baynes at (804) 646-3617 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
