Richmond police investigating deadly east end shooting

Richmond police investigating deadly east end shooting
There was a heavy police and fire presence at the scene of a deadly Richmond shooting. (Source: NBC12)
By Michael Pegram | March 18, 2020 at 2:41 AM EDT - Updated March 18 at 2:41 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead early Wednesday morning.

Police were called to the 1900 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike near Cool Lane in the city’s east end just after 1 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

Arriving officers located an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No information on a possible suspect was immediately available.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.