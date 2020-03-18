Richmond police investigating deadly east end shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead early Wednesday morning.
Police were called to the 1900 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike near Cool Lane in the city’s east end just after 1 a.m. for reports of a shooting.
Arriving officers located an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
No information on a possible suspect was immediately available.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
