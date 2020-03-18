Richmond-based food delivery service moves to contact-free delivery

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond-based food delivery service, Chop Chop, is moving to contact-free delivery during the coronavirus pandemic.
For the safety of the customers and drivers, the company says there will not be any contact until further notice.
“With in house dining rooms shut down - delivery and carryout are more important than ever before and we’re here to help,” Chop Chop said in a release.
Chop Chop asks for those living in an apartment building to leave specific notes and don’t ask the driver to come inside the building to deliver it to the door.
“Chop Chop RVA recognizes that the next month or two will be a tough time for everyone. We would like to offer free delivery as we deal with this crisis. Use the code “SAFETY” to get free delivery on checkout,” Chop Chop said.
