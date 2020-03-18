Screened patients take part in first COVID-19 pop-up testing in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Pop-up testing for the coronavirus (COVID-19) was underway in Henrico as of Wednesday.
The first pop-up testing center opened at Dorey Park in Henrico. The patients being tested have already been screened after calling a hotline to see if they qualify.
Testing went until 4 p.m. on Wednesday.
Another pop-up testing location is expected to open soon, but a specific location has not been announced yet.
Patients have to call (804) 205-3501 to be screened and register if they qualify.
Gov. Ralph Northam said Tuesday not everyone who drives up is able to get tested because there will still be a screening process.
“I want people to understand it’s not just everybody drive up and get tested. There will still be a screening process,” said Northam.
The Virginia Department of Health says another supply of testing kits arrived Tuesday from the CDC. The supply doubled testing capacity but that still leaves the state with the capacity to test only a few hundred people.
This is a developing story and will be updated with more information. Check back for updates as they become available.
