Philip Morris USA employee has confirmed case of coronavirus

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Philip Morris USA has confirmed that a Philip Morris USA employee has contracted coronavirus.
Philip Morris USA said in a statement that the employee is self-quarantining at home.
“We develop rigorous protocols to handle suspected cases, including identifying and notifying, as quickly as possible, those who may have had contact with an affected employee,” Philip Morris said in a statement. “Those protocols worked well in this case.”
Philip Morris USA says they have enhanced a cleaning regimen and have strictly limited access to our manufacturing facilities to employees.
They also say business disruptions have been minimized as well as their potential impact on their employees, consumers and customers.
