News to Know for March 18: East End shooting; Resident tested positive; Coronavirus hotlines; Stoney’s restaurant plan; Henrico wifi hotspots; Cooler Wednesday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a quick look at our top headlines to help get you out the door.
Richmond police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead early Wednesday morning.
Police were called to the 1900 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike near Cool Lane in the city’s east end just after 1 a.m. for reports of a shooting.
Arriving officers located an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Coronavirus has dominated headlines across the United States, and the status within our country and commonwealth is changing rapidly. To make it easier to stay up to date, NBC12 put everything you need to know in one place.
On Tuesday, the governor said the state of Virginia will follow CDC guidelines of no public gatherings of more than 10 people and that citizens 65 years of age or older should self-quarantine for now. A public health emergency has also been issued so law enforcement can enforce the ban.
Businesses and offices are also closing, including Rosie’s Gaming Emporium, Richmond Animal Care and Control, Apple stores worldwide and several Richmond museums.
Make sure you call ahead before you go anywhere, and follow CDC guidelines of social distancing.
To lower the risk of respiratory germ spread, including COVID-19, the Virginia Department of Health encourages the following effective behaviors:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer only if soap and water are not available.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Avoid contact with sick people.
- Avoid non-essential travel
Virginia Department of Health officials announced Tuesday the first person to test positive for COVID-19 while at a continuing care facility across the Commonwealth.
At a news conference Tuesday, Avula said the Westminster Canterbury Richmond male resident in his 80′s tested positive for COVID-19 Monday night. He was hospitalized after returning from a trip to Florida.
Since the positive test, VDH has been working with residents and staff at Westminster Canterbury Richmond.
The resident from the Westminster Canterbury Richmond facility is the second person to test positive for COVID-19 in Henrico County in a matter of two days.
Localities around Central Virginia are starting to open call centers to answer citizens’ questions on the coronavirus.
Hopewell
The center will be open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. starting on March 18. The number to call is (804) 541-2391.
Henrico and Richmond
The center, operated by the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts, will be open every day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for questions about the coronavirus. The number is (804) 205-3501. For questions about Henrico County government facilities call (804) 501-5655.
Mayor Levar Stoney is working with city restaurants to use curbside services during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Customers can place orders in advance, then pick them up outdoors from their car.
The Central Business District and various neighborhood commercial districts will assist with traffic flow.
Normal parking regulations will not be strict during this period.
Henrico County Public Schools will be handing out wifi devices, setting up mobile hubs and repairing and exchanging laptops for students.
Vans will be located at these schools Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.:
- Deep Run
- Douglas Freeman
- Hermitage
- Highland Springs
Because of the limited number of wifi devices, students had to previously sign up for a device and let the school division know they did not have internet access at home.
Parents and guardians can pick up food at any of the 20 school-based sites. It does not have to be the school their children attend.
The Henderson Middle School site is now closed due to accessibility issues.
RPS will be opening a new site at Carver Elementary School.
Starting today, there will be several community-based mobile stations for families to pick up food as well.
For more information, including where food is being offered, click here.
Tom Brady is an NFL free agent for the first time in his career.
The 42-year-old quarterback with six Super Bowl rings said on Instagram on Tuesday morning that he is leaving the New England Patriots.
Brad said on social media, “my football journey will take place elsewhere. ... I have nothing but love and gratitude for my time in New England."
The one-year contract Brady signed before last season expires Wednesday afternoon.
Generosity. The most natural outward expression of an inner attitude of compassion - Anonymous
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.