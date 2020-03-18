Mayor Stoney, Dr. Danny Avula will hold update on coronavirus

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Mayor Levar Stoney along with Dr. Danny Avula will be holding a press conference on updates on the coronavirus.
Major events in Richmond have been postponed or canceled due to health risks surrounding the coronavirus (COVID-19).
The postponements come after Mayor Levar Stoney announced major events in Richmond should be postponed or canceled.
According to Mayor Stoney’s administration, an intense discussion with public health and safety officials as well as guidance by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) took place.
The administration has also designed a web page to provide Richmond’s residents, employees and visitors with the most recent, reliable updates on the novel coronavirus known as COVID-19.
Stay tuned to NBC12.com for more updates.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.