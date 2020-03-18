Making word searches to keep you and your kids busy

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - If you’re still searching for something to do, look no further! Here’s another way to stave off boredom when you’re stuck inside: Word searches. They are super easy to make and customize.
Just do a quick search for “word search maker” and use one of the top results; this is the site we’ve used.
Next, come up with the size of the puzzle 15 by 15 letters is perfect for younger kids, we used 25 by 25 letters for a more challenging puzzle.
Next, you’re going to type in the words you want to find; we made a few examples using the lovely NBC12 staff members as well as different words associated with tv. But you can use whatever you want, your name, your dog’s name, whatever!
Then, once it’s done, it will look something like the example below. We’ve included a few examples for you to print out.
