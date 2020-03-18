Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-VIRGINIA
Northam orders 10-customer limit at restaurants, gyms
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has ordered restaurants, gyms and theaters to serve no more than 10 customers at a time in response to the coronavirus. Northam also urged Virginians on Tuesday to comply with new federal guidelines not to gather in groups of more than 10 and for people older than 65 to self-quarantine. The state also announced that there are now 67 Virginians who have tested positive for the virus, including the first known instance at a long-term care facility.
Another ex-campaign staffer for Scott Taylor is charged
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Authorities in Virginia have charged a second former congressional campaign staffer with election fraud in a case that clouded the race for Virginia's 2nd District in 2018. A special prosecutor overseeing the case in Virginia Beach confirmed Tuesday that Roberta Marciano faces two counts of election fraud. Marciano worked on the re-election campaign for freshman Republican Scott Taylor in the district along Virginia's coast. Taylor campaign staffers were accused of trying to place a third-party "spoiler candidate" on the November 2018 ballot. The strategy involved gathering signatures and was widely viewed as an effort to draw votes away from Democrat Elaine Luria. She ultimately won the seat.
Judge approves $520M settlement in Santee Cooper lawsuit
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina judge gave preliminary approval to a $520 million settlement that would provide refunds to customers of a state-owned utility who were charged increased rates for a failed nuclear construction project. Judge Jean Toal gave an initial approval to the Santee Cooper settlement Tuesday, a big first step to ending a long-standing dispute between the utility and its customers, which include 2 million people who get power from electric cooperatives. The settlement is part of a class-action lawsuit against the utility after it racked up $4 billion in debt before pulling out of its minority stake in the doomed reactor project.
FBI offers $10,000 for information after boy, 3, shot dead
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The FBI is offering up to $10,000 for information leading to a conviction in the fatal shooting of a 3-year-old boy in Virginia. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that Sharmar Hill Jr. was killed while playing outside his Richmond home in a public housing community on Feb. 1. His sister carried him inside. Police said they believe that Sharmar was struck while two groups of people fired guns at each other. The FBI said Monday that a car seen leaving the area appeared similar to a vehicle taken in a carjacking the day before from a Lyft driver.
Amid virus, Congress' leaders resist call for remote voting
WASHINGTON (AP) — Some lawmakers want Congress to allow remote voting in the House and Senate as the coronavirus spreads around the country. But congressional leaders are resisting the idea. The dispute pits the scourge of the infection against two centuries of tradition. It also underscores Washington's struggle to adapt to recommendations that evolve daily about how to handle the pandemic. Advocates of the voting change cite the health perils of traveling to the U.S. Capitol — especially by air — at a time when health experts want people to avoid crowds. But leaders like House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell oppose the change.
Man pleads guilty in $10M Montana coal mine fraud scheme
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A Virginia man has pleaded guilty to fraud after bilking a central Montana coal mine of more than $10 million in a five-year scheme. The Billings Gazette reported that James Howard Boothe Jr. acknowledged his part in overbilling Signal Peak Energy for mining repairs and equipment between 2013 and 2018. Boothe identified former company vice president Larry Wayne Price Jr. as a partner in the conspiracy. Price pleaded guilty to wire fraud in December 2018 and has not yet been sentenced. Boothe's charges stem from a scheme in which he sent fake invoices to the company, which then paid the money to companies that were allegedly controlled by Price.
Virginians adjust to new normal as more things close down
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginians have begun adjusting to living with the threat of the new coronavirus, as elected officials and business owners struggled to decide what should stay open and what should close. The state said Monday the total number of people in Virginia who tested positive for the virus was 51. The state also reported the second virus-related death. With schools across the state closed, large gatherings banned and much of the state's workforce encouraged to work at home, many businesses opted to close down too.
Former priest in northern Virginia charged with sexual abuse
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — A former Catholic priest has been charged with sexually abusing a teenager in Virginia in a case dating back nearly 35 years, and city councilman David Grosso from the District of Columbia has come forward with a statement saying he was victimized. Sixty-three-year-old Scott Asalone was charged in Loudoun County. Attorney General Mark Herring's office says Asalone was arrested Saturday in New Jersey and will be transferred to Virginia. Asalone was on a list last year of priests described by the Arlington Diocese as credibly accused of abuse. Asalone's lawyer said his client looks forward to his day in court and seeking vindication.