Is Virginia prepared for a surge in coronavirus cases? So far, the state’s medical capacity remains a mystery.

Amid a growing epidemic of COVID-19, the disease caused by a new strain of coronavirus, there’s a glaring spotlight on fundamental medical equipment.
Hospital beds and ventilators have become a matter of national concern, with federal experts citing limited supplies and possible shortages if there’s a surge in coronavirus-related hospitalizations. Virginia Health Commissioner Dr. Norman Oliver said Sunday that the state’s health care system would be “taxed” by wider spread of the disease.
President Donald Trump told governors Monday on a conference call: “Respirators, ventilators, all of the equipment — try getting it yourselves,” The New York Times and other outlets reported.
Virginia is working with hospitals and health care providers to boost capacity and mobilize more equipment if cases continue to rise, according to Health Secretary Dr. Daniel Carey. At a news conference on Tuesday — following the announcement of 67 total coronavirus cases and a growing number of community transmissions — he said the administration was “working together” with outside partners to understand how many new beds could be mobilized to meet growing demand.
At least right now, though, the state hasn’t publicly released specific information on its existing medical infrastructure. Carey said the governor’s team had estimates on the number of available hospital beds, but that information wasn’t immediately provided by the administration or Virginia Department of Health on Tuesday.
The state also hasn’t released additional information on the supply of personal protective equipment for medical workers. Last week, Oliver said he placed an order for $2.7 million in respirator masks, which filter out airborne contaminants — including viral droplets.
The Virginia Mercury is a new, nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization covering Virginia government and policy.