Hosting Netflix parties while social distancing

(CNN) - Google Chrome and Netlfix has a solution if you’re missing movie nights with friends during social distancing.
A Chrome extension called “Netflix Party” allows you to watch and chat with your friends from separate locations.
To start, download the extension, choose a show, and click on the “NP” Icon on the toolbar.
It will provide you a web address to send to your friends, but they have to install the extension first.
You can also pause and re-start the video with “Netflix Party” as well.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.