Hosting Netflix parties while social distancing

Hosting Netflix parties while social distancing
This July 17, 2017 file photo shows a Netflix logo on an iPhone in Philadelphia. (Source: AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
By NBC12 Newsroom | March 18, 2020 at 8:48 AM EDT - Updated March 18 at 8:48 AM

(CNN) - Google Chrome and Netlfix has a solution if you’re missing movie nights with friends during social distancing.

A Chrome extension called “Netflix Party” allows you to watch and chat with your friends from separate locations.

To start, download the extension, choose a show, and click on the “NP” Icon on the toolbar.

It will provide you a web address to send to your friends, but they have to install the extension first.

You can also pause and re-start the video with “Netflix Party” as well.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.